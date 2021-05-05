Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €110.31 ($129.77).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €96.73 ($113.80) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €99.57 and a 200 day moving average of €90.62.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

