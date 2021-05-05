Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies updated its FY21 guidance to $5.45-5.52 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.40 EPS.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

