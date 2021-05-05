Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $839 million-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.74 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.450-5.520 EPS.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

