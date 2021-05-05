Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.59. 36,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,734.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

