Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AKTS. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

AKTS stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

