Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Alarm.com updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.630-1.720 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.63-1.72 EPS.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.64. 700,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,278 shares of company stock worth $3,230,676. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.