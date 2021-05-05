Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden Sells 4,200 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $291,564.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,259,790.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ALK opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

