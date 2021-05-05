Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

