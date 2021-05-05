Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,321 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $508,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $228.31. The stock had a trading volume of 157,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,184,906. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $617.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.78.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

