Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.92. The stock had a trading volume of 195,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,184,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day moving average is $253.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

