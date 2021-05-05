Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $558.50 million and approximately $299.70 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00069498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00270803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $659.99 or 0.01180609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00033896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.68 or 0.00748959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,561.64 or 0.99390984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,158,434,920 coins and its circulating supply is 852,118,818 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

