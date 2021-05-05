Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALHC) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 5th

Alignment Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:ALHC) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 5th. Alignment Healthcare had issued 27,200,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $489,600,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Alignment Healthcare’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALHC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ALHC opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last quarter.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.