Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,727. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day moving average is $201.08.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.