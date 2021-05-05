Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $9.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

