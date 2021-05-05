Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $176-179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 0.150-0.170 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.
ALGM traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 791,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,925. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.23. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock worth $62,764,904 over the last three months.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
