Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $176-179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 0.150-0.170 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

ALGM traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 791,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,925. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.23. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock worth $62,764,904 over the last three months.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.