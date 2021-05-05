Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

AMOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 488.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

