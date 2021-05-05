AllSafe Market Cap Hits $529,397.35 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $529,397.35 and approximately $369.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00077407 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

