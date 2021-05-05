Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,821 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $15,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,877 shares of company stock worth $2,663,425. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

