Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,191.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,922.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.