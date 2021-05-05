Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,850.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,191.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,922.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.