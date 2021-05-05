Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,306.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,191.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,922.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

