Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $5.10 on Major Exchanges

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.10 or 0.00009202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $1.24 million worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00068092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $654.32 or 0.01180815 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.00740916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,540.03 or 1.00229457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

