Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.63. 63,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,187. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

