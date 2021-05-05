Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.07) to $0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million to $575.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.24 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.070-0.070 EPS.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,187. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -306.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. Alteryx has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.75.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.