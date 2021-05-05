Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells $3,391,380.00 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17.

ATUS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. 1,817,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 200.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 33.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,920,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 640,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,343 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.