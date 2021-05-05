Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $459.03 Million

Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report sales of $459.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.90 million and the lowest is $452.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $400.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

