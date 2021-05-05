Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Erste Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $68.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of -237.75 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $565.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

