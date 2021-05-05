Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce sales of $48.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.62 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $53.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $196.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $202.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $211.59 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $218.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of AMAL opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $505.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

