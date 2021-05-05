Amazon.com, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $12.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $12.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $11.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4,000.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $15.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $20.55 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,311.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,307.13 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,201.34. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

