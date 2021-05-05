AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Update

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,890,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 73,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 34,843,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,055,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

