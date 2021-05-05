AMC Networks (AMCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07.

In other AMC Networks news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,824. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

