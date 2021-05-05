Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Ameresco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. 4,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

