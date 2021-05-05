America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 745 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $231.10. 23,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,420,441. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $451.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.28 and a 200-day moving average of $210.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

