American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $34.49 Million Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 920,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,491,000. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises 4.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 287,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HGV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.25 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

