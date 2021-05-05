American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 2.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $11.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $698.45. 3,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $691.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $707.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 139.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.21.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

