American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 27.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 25.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.76. 16,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,661. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day moving average of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.