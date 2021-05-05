American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,073,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,469,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,665,000 after acquiring an additional 249,221 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

