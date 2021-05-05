American Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $582,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,996,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

NYSE IIPR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,358. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.90. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.