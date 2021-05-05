American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.