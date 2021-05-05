American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $154.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

