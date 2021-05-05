American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.
Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $154.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.05.
In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
