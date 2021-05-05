American Express (NYSE:AXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $156.53

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.53 and last traded at $156.42, with a volume of 111082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.53.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

