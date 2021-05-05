American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.22-1.28 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.22-1.28 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 135.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

