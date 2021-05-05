American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

NYSE AWK traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $152.65. 8,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,806. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

