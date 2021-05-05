American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,806. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.39 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

