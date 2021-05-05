Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.04. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCB. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,822,000 after buying an additional 169,119 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,503,000 after buying an additional 279,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,762,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,938,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $55.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $57.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.