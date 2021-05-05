AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.88.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $7.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.18. 64,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,579. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,564,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after buying an additional 131,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,765,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

