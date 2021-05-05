AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY21 guidance to $8.45-8.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 8.450-8.600 EPS.

ABC stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.58. The stock had a trading volume of 166,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

