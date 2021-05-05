AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.080-1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.480-4.560 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Shares of AME traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.03. 1,358,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,180. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.55 and its 200 day moving average is $120.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

