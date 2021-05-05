AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AME stock opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

