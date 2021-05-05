Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.11. The firm has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

